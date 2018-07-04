WATCH: French Police's Accidental Killing of Young Man in Nantes Sparks Unrest

Massive unrest broke out in the French city of Nantes after the local police accidentally shot a young driver, who refused to undergo a police check, local media reported.

According to the Ouest France newspaper, the incident took place at about 18:30 GMT on Tuesday, when the police stopped the man's vehicle for a check.

The driver, 22, refused to obey the police's order and attempted to run over one of the police officers, after which his colleague fired in order to stop the vehicle.

🔴🇫🇷[FLASH] RÉVOLTES URBAINES EN COURS.



Un contrôle de police aurait mal tourné, dans le quartier du #Breil, à #Nantes. Selon Ouest-France, plusieurs détonations ont été entendues. Un jeune est mort suite à un coup de feu tiré par un policier. pic.twitter.com/jXkcp4Nsz8 — [ Lies Breaker ] (@Lies_Breaker) 3 июля 2018 г.

The driver was shot in his neck as a result of which he died.

The news about the man's death spread quickly around the neighborhood and triggered violent riot. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area following the incident.

Révoltes urbaines dans le quartier de #Breil à #Nantes suite à l’annonce du décès d’un jeune qui aurait été abattu par la police par balles sans « sommation » à la suite d’un contrôle d’identité. Le quartier sous tension est entièrement bouclé. pic.twitter.com/9JctFyJPPf — Taha Bouhafs🔻 (@T_Bouhafs) 3 июля 2018 г.

​The protesters threw Molotov cocktails at the police to which the policemen responded with tear gas.

Émeute au Breil, la plupart des commerces brûlent, le quartier est bouclé #nantes pic.twitter.com/yilzSnzubl — Zidernoline (@pattevalerie) 3 июля 2018 г.

​