Russian FM Suggests Possible Agenda of Upcoming Putin-Trump Summit

"I think that they will not avoid this issue as it is one of the most crucial problems today," Syromolotov told reporters in Madrid.
Russian-US relations have recently been at what officials from the both nations have called the lowest point since the Cold War.
However, Moscow and Washington are currently preparing for the first full-fledged meeting between Putin and Trump, scheduled for July 16 in Helsinki, during which the leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations and various issues on the international agenda.
Moreover, the Vantaa option would not be good in terms of lack of attention to Helsinki, the daily added. Despite that, Konigstedt Manor would be an ideal venue in terms of security, the media outlet noted.
The Finnish Police Rapid Response Unit, commonly known as the Bear Squad, including snipers and police dogs, will reportedly ensure security of the upcoming summit.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may meet one-on-one during their summit in Helsinki.
"Indeed, we do not rule out that presidents Putin and Trump will meet face to face first, if the relevant preliminary agreement is confirmed," Peskov told reporters.
All comments
Show new comments (0)