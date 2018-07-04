Register
04 July 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump, center right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center left, talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017

    Russian FM Suggests Possible Agenda of Upcoming Putin-Trump Summit

    MADRID (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to discuss the fight against terrorism with his US counterpart Donald Trump at the upcoming summit in Helsinki, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Tuesday.

    "I think that they will not avoid this issue as it is one of the most crucial problems today," Syromolotov told reporters in Madrid.

    Russian-US relations have recently been at what officials from the both nations have called the lowest point since the Cold War.

    However, Moscow and Washington are currently preparing for the first full-fledged meeting between Putin and Trump, scheduled for July 16 in Helsinki, during which the leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations and various issues on the international agenda.

    After it was revealed that Putin and Trump would meet in Finland on July 16, Helsingin Sanomat newspaper suggested that the talks might take place in the residence of the Finnish prime minister in Konigstedt Manor in Vantaa. The summit organizers reportedly ceased to consider Konigstedt Manor as a possible venue for the meeting since it was too small.

    Moreover, the Vantaa option would not be good in terms of lack of attention to Helsinki, the daily added. Despite that, Konigstedt Manor would be an ideal venue in terms of security, the media outlet noted.

    The Finnish Police Rapid Response Unit, commonly known as the Bear Squad, including snipers and police dogs, will reportedly ensure security of the upcoming summit.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may meet one-on-one during their summit in Helsinki.

    "Indeed, we do not rule out that presidents Putin and Trump will meet face to face first, if the relevant preliminary agreement is confirmed," Peskov told reporters.

