Register
22:13 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European People's Party (EPP) meeting ahead of a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium June 28, 2018

    Blackmail the 'New Normal': EU Summit Leaves More Questions Than Answers

    © REUTERS / Eric Vidal
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The latest EU summit has reflected the ambiguity existing within the bloc: neither the migration problem nor the Brexit issue has been solved. As for the extension of economic sanctions against Russia, European media outlets have signaled that the upcoming Trump-Putin summit may affect the situation.

    The EU summit has not been a breakthrough, throwing the bloc's unity and Berlin's role as the union's flagship into question.

    The refugee crisis has yet again come to the attention of European leaders with Italy bringing the issue to a head at the summit that took place in Brussels on June 28-29.

    Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte threatened to veto the European Council's decision on migration demanding that concrete measures be taken. After nine-hour talks, a primary consensus was reached, which showed that "blackmail" worked. Ahead of the summit, Rome sent a strong signal to the block by refusing to accept rescue ships with hundreds of migrants aboard.

    The building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Members of EU Parliament Slam Summit on Migration for Lack of ‘Concrete’ Results
    Since its onset in 2015, the European refugee crisis has placed a high burden on Italy, whose ports serve entry points for thousands of asylum seekers crossing the Mediterranean Sea. During the summit, the country's prime minister dropped the hint that Rome could initiate "procedures" against EU members who don't respect the migration deal and avoid "fair" burden-sharing.

    However, Italy's aspirations were not fully met, prompting The Sunday Times to say that "a deal to cut the flow of migrants from Africa may not be worth the paper it is written on because it has failed to bridge deep divisions across European capitals."

    Germany Losing Veneer of EU Flagship

    Meanwhile, it seems that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a longstanding proponent of the open border policy, has realized that she had overshot the mark. Following the summit, Merkel discussed the migration issue with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), admitting later the necessity to reduce the flow of refugees coming to Europe.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the start of the NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    'Unimpressed': Trump Sends EU Leaders Warning Letters Ahead of NATO Summit
    The migration problem has pushed Merkel's career to the edge: Berlin's policy of open borders has come under heavy criticism not only from the government opposition — most notably the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party — but also from the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's longstanding ally, the CSU. Seehofer went even so far as to vow to resign unless she reconsiders her position. The potential breakup between the two politicians could deal a fatal blow to the CDU-CSU coalition government.

    Seehofer's tough stance is quite understandable given the upcoming Bavarian state elections: the AfD is hard on the CSU's heels. In late June the right-wing party held a two-day congress in Augsburg calling upon Hungary's Viktor Orban and Austria's Sebastian Kurz to create "Fortress Europe."

    It appears that Germany's domestic hurdles and the chancellor's fading popularity gave a confidence boost to the new euroskeptic Italian government at the recent summit, while the European media is claiming that instead of boosting the bloc's unity, "Merkel broke the EU."

    Trump-Putin Summit and EU Sanctions

    Yet another issue brought into the summit's spotlight was the extension of anti-Russian sanctions. On the eve of the meeting, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini signaled Rome's discontent with the sanctions regime, while Conte highlighted, speaking at the parliament, that the renewal of the sanctions should not be "automatic." Although Rome has not vetoed the move, as some had expected, the decision to prolong the restrictions has yet to be formally confirmed.

    According to Deutsche Welle, although EU leaders have officially agreed to extend anti-Russia economic measures for six months, the expected meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, on July 16 in Helsinki "may disrupt a common stance."

    Initially introduced in 2014, the sanctions regime is targeting Russia's financial, energy and defense industries. At the same time, it is blocking the access of Russian banks to the bloc's markets.

    Brexit Agreement Postponed Again

    Meanwhile, the detailed discussion of the Brexit problem was postponed again. Brussels has reportedly reconsidered an October deadline on the final agreement and is seeking to delay it to December 2018. The EU leadership's hesitancy has prompted controversy given the fact that Britain is due to leave the union in March 2019.

    The existing ambiguity within the European bloc apparently indicates ongoing changes on the union's political arena, prompted both by the EU's internal problems and economic pressure exerted by Washington on its European allies, ranging from a tariff war, launched by US President Donald Trump, to the US withdrawal from a number of multilateral deals, involving the bloc.

    Related:

    Members of EU Parliament Slam Summit on Migration for Lack of ‘Concrete’ Results
    'Unimpressed': Trump Sends EU Leaders Warning Letters Ahead of NATO Summit
    Italy Blocks Adoption of EU Summit Documents Over Discord on Migration Issues
    Merkel Says Migration Crisis ‘Make-or-Break’ for EU Ahead of Bloc’s Summit
    Mogherini Supports EU Migration Summit's Call to Work With Transit Countries
    Tags:
    refugee crisis, migration, NATO, European Commission, European Union, Giuseppe Conte, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Germany, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse