Operation Open Heart in Support of French Hospitals in Apple Store in Paris

On June 30, ATTAC activists occupied an Apple Store in Paris, turning it into an improvised emergency service. The message protesters tried to send the government is: how could it be that the coffers are empty for health in France, while the multinational technology company evades taxes?

On Saturday, in protest against French health care underfunding, Association for the Taxation of Financial Transactions and Citizen's Action (ATTAC) activists turned a Paris-based Apple Store into a makeshift hospital. According to these activists, the hospitals would be better funded if Apple and other transnational corporations weren’t allowed to dodge taxes.

"Emmanuel Macron dared to tell the nurses who had asked for money that ‘there is no magic money,'" Rafael Pradeau, an ATTAC representative, told Sputnik.

"We explain that there is money — and there's nothing magical at all — it is taxes that the rich and some transnationals do not pay, including Apple," Pradeau added.