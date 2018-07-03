Baku Metro Shut Down, Evacuation Ongoing - Press-Service

BAKU (Sputnik) - The Azerbaijani capital's subway system has been left without power due to an ongoing blackout, and passengers are being evacuated, the press service of the subway operator, Baku Metropolitan, told Sputnik Tuesday.

"The entrances to all stations have been shut. Work to evacuate passengers in ongoing," Bahtiyar Mammadov, the head of the Press Service and Public Relations Department, said.

Central Baku is currently gridlocked as the blackout caused traffic lights to stop working.

At the same time, earlier in the day, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that the power supplies to all the Azerbaijani strategic facilities were restored after an accident at the country's Mingachevir Hydro Power Station.

Baku's central districts were left without power earlier Tuesday after a nation-wide blackout caused by an explosion and fire at a power station in Mingachevir in central Azerbaijan. No casualties were reported and the authorities have ordered a probe to find those responsible. The accident has been attributed to hot weather.