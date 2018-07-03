Baku Metro Shut Down, Evacuation Ongoing - Press-Service

"The entrances to all stations have been shut. Work to evacuate passengers in ongoing," Bahtiyar Mammadov, the head of the Press Service and Public Relations Department, said.
Central Baku is currently gridlocked as the blackout caused traffic lights to stop working.
READ MORE: Baku Rocked by Explosion: Two Dead, Two Injured — Health Ministry
Baku's central districts were left without power earlier Tuesday after a nation-wide blackout caused by an explosion and fire at a power station in Mingachevir in central Azerbaijan. No casualties were reported and the authorities have ordered a probe to find those responsible. The accident has been attributed to hot weather.
