Register
19:51 GMT +303 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chains, Pixabay

    Calls for British Gov't to Force Big Businesses to Reveal Anti-Slavery Efforts

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The British government is once again facing calls to do more to eradicate slavery from business supply chains by creating a central registry for companies to reveal what they're doing to address any issues.

    Despite introducing landmark anti slavery legislation in 2015, the British government is accused of not being firm enough with businesses turning over more than $36 million a year in profit to make them publish annual statements revealing what they're doing to address any slavery issues. 

    READ MORE: British Businesses Must Do More to Stamp Out Modern Slavery in Supply Chains

    A Coca-Cola truck
    CC0
    Coca-Cola Takes to Smart Tech to Tackle Slavery in Supply Chain
    A coalition of 35 businesses, parliamentarians and human rights oranizations are calling for a central registry for companies to detail the steps they are taking to address modern slavery and human trafficking in their supply chains in accordance with Section 54 of the Modern Slavery Act

    "This important clause recognizes that businesses have a crucial role to play in tackling slavery, as approximately 16 million people worldwide, including 3 million children, are thought to be in forced labour within the private sector today," Kevin Hyland, the UK's anti-slavery commissioner said in a statement.

    "Weak & Patchy"

    Along with signatories from well known brands including Clarks, Marks & Spencer and Coop, Kevin Hyland suggests a state run registry would send a "clear signal" to companies that Section 54 is "a mandatory legal requirement," suggesting efforts so far have been "weak and patchy."

    "Whilst some businesses are showing leadership, compliance with the requirement has been patchy," says Kevin Hyland, who with the coalition of signatories is calling the central registry to be set up as soon as possible to see "more meaningful action in the fight against modern slavery and human trafficking."

    READ MORE: Big Brands, Big Meetings, Big Summits, but Modern Slavery Still Big Problem for UK

    ​Despite being the first country in Europe to introduce a Modern Slavery Bill, its hoped Britain will follow Australia's inclusion of a legislated and government funded central registry making the statements available for inspection by the public without having to trawl the internet looking for the information.

    READ MORE: Report Calls Out British Companies for Not Complying With Modern Slavery Law

    Related:

    Pregnant Victims of Modern Slavery left 'Isolated' in London - Charity
    Report Calls Out British Companies for Not Complying With Modern Slavery Law
    Damning Report Exposes UK Gov't Failure to Tackle Modern Slavery
    Tags:
    supply chain, Child Exploitation, Slavery, exploitation, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    California in Flames: Huge Wildfires Engulf US State's South
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Auf Wiedersehen
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse