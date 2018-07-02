UK PM: We Want Future Customs Relations With EU in Place by End of 2020

A cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at the end of the week at Chequers, as the government struggles to finalize solutions to outstanding disagreements with the EU over its post-Brexit trading relationship with the bloc.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the UK would have an independent trade policy that would allow for trade deals to be negotiated internationally.

May stated that she had warned European Union leaders last week that the British Parliament would not approve Britain's EU exit deal unless its future relationship with the bloc is clarified.

"I warned EU leaders I do not think this parliament will approve the withdrawal agreement in the autumn unless we have clarity about future relationship alongside it," May told parliament.

EU officials have warned the British Prime Minister at the EU migration summit in Brussels that a "no deal" scenario could possibly crash the UK out of the EU and see it adopt WTO trade tariffs if no progress is achieved between the two sides.

The UK voted to exit the EU via a referendum in mid-2016, with just over half of the votes cast in favor of Brexit.

Some lawmakers are still asking for a second referendum to take place, though this seems increasingly unlikely, despite the efforts of pro-EU campaigning groups.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW