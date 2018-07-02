Brussels Believes There's 'No Hope' of Brexit Deal by October

The reported reason for the EU’s lack of faith in the negotiation prospects has been division at the heart of Westminster.

The political leadership of the European Union has reportedly abandoned the October deadline for reaching a final Brexit agreement with the United Kingdom, according to reports in the British media. Leaders in Brussels are reportedly seeking to push the final deadline back to December which would be less than three months before Britain's exit from the bloc in March 2019.

Chief among the roadblocks in the negotiations has been divisions at the heart of the UK government, with Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet split down the middle between equally assertive factions demanding a full institutional split from Europe and the closest ties possible respectively.

2 years of misery surrounding #BrexitBritain and still no answers. #NoDeal is fast becoming reality @theSNP EU says there is no hope of securing UK's Brexit withdrawal deal by October https://t.co/JAQ0U2DYG7 — Chris Law MP (SNP) (@ChrisLawSNP) July 1, 2018

Brexit is impossible!! 😂🇪🇺 A50 will be extended to avoid a no deal scenario & will drag on forever & in the meantime support for Remain will continue to increase & we will secure a #PeoplesVote as a get out of jail free card for May & we'll #StopBrexit!https://t.co/SLduFShK9L — Sarah Saboteur 🇪🇺 #FBPE #StopBrexit (@sazmeister88) June 30, 2018

Dare I say it, but as we get closer to October, isn't Corbyn becoming less and less relevant in the Brexit debate.



It's clear that a 'deal' is not being offered by the EU. The question being rather: is the UK going to accept a rules based divorce?



Nothing coming out……1/2 — L'Expert (@csmithbrantome) July 2, 2018

"There is no hope really for October now. We don't know exactly what she is asking for yet, so how can there be? First the UK needs to decide what it wants, then there needs to be a discussion here and even if it is acceptable, there are processes that have to take place first before everyone agrees to move forward," an EU source reportedly told the British newspaper The Independent.