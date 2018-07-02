Register
13:46 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Policemen and a group of migrants stand on the platform at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden

    Swedish Party Scolds 'Destructive Multiculturalism', Pledges Mass Deportations

    © AFP 2018 / TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (134)
    230

    In a bid to restore the "natural right" of Swedish people to their country, the new right-wing Alternative for Sweden party wants to send back "hundreds of thousands of immigrants" in a matter of several years.

    Swedish MP Jeff Ahl of the Alternative for Sweden (AfS) party has attacked "destructive multiculturalist society," pledging to reconsider the bulk of citizenships and residence permits granted to immigrants from the 2000s onwards.

    ​Only we Swedes have a natural and honorable right to our country. We are the host people and the indigenous people, and they are guests," Ahl said during a parliamentary debate on the relationship between Swedes and immigrants. Ahl also promised that immigrants would be "sent home in quantities and effectively" when Alternative for Sweden rises to power.

    ​According to Ahl, only those who have adapted themselves to the Swedish way of life and contribute to Swedish society may stay.

    "Refusals for those with residence permits should be managed by civil servants, and should not be heard in courts like today. Coordination between authorities and law enforcement agencies is needed for the deportations to become effective. Rejections should be enforced within a few days after a decision has been taken. No one should be able to hide," Ahl said.

    READ MORE: Sweden Reportedly Losing Billions Annually Due to Massive Asylum Immigration

    Ahl called the current system, rife with the consequences of mass immigration, "inefficient," saying it was fully possible to ship hundreds of thousands of immigrants in a matter of several years, stressing that the AfS was the only Swedish party willing to do so.

    Swedish Immigration Minister Heléne Fritzon responded by stressing that Ahl himself rode a taxi with an immigrant driver or had his hotel prepared by a cleaner of immigrant descent. She argued that Ahl didn't address the issue, but instead attempted to bring forth a new "right-wing angle" over the situation.

    Ahl, however, stressed that there was a giant gap between his own party and his fellow right-wingers, namely the Sweden Democrats, from which the AfS sprung as an offshoot earlier this year, arguing that the Sweden Democrats, which he called the "only non-globalist party in the Swedish parliament," was run by a "careering liberal clique."

    Ahl also stressed that his party seeks to completely dismantle multiculturalism.

    "Today there is only one party that wants to dismantle the destructive multicultural society, and run a large-scale and effective return program. And that's the Alternative for Sweden," Ahl said.

    READ MORE: 'Historic Milestone' as Arabic Reportedly Becomes Sweden's Second Largest Tongue

    Until the advent of the AfS, the Sweden Democrats were the only Swedish party opposing mass immigration. Recent polls place the Sweden Democrats as the most popular Swedish party, overcoming both the ruling Social Democrats and the Conservatives.

    In the 2014 general election, the Sweden Democrats became Sweden's third-largest party, while the Alternative to Sweden is yet to make its parliamentary debut.

    Immigration to Sweden has been snowballing since the late '80s. Since the onslaught of the international migrant crisis alone, Sweden has taken in over 200,000 asylum seekers. The share of Swedish citizens with foreign backgrounds has been rising steadily in the past decades, having effectively surpassed 25 percent or a quarter of the country's population of 10 million.

    READ MORE: Alternative for Sweden: New 'Repatriation Party' Aims to 'Reclaim the Nation'

    Despite the Swedish government's aversion to mapping the ethnicity of perpetrators, independent reports have stressed the prevalence of immigrants in crimes involving rape and group rape, among others. All of the country's 61 blighted areas formally designated as "vulnerable" have a high percentage of immigrants and are marked by a higher crime rate. In 2017, a truck driven by an illegal immigrant from Uzbekistan rammed a crowd of pedestrians in Stockholm, killing five, injuring 14 and becoming the worst terrorist attack in the nation's history.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (134)

    Related:

    Swedish Right-Wing MP Calls EU 'Hotbed of Corruption,' Urges Independence Vote
    Swedish Politician Slams Assimilation, Calls for More Afro-Swedes in Power
    'Hijab Enforcement' in Preschools in 'Vulnerable Areas' Sparks Outrage in Sweden
    Sweden Reportedly Losing Billions Annually Due to Massive Asylum Immigration
    'Historic Milestone' as Arabic Reportedly Becomes Sweden's Second Largest Tongue
    88% of Sweden's Gang Rapists Have Foreign Background - Report
    Radicalization & Polygamy: Report Warns of 'Parallel Society' in Swedish Town
    New Swedish Anti-Migrant Party: 'At Least' Hundreds of Thousands Will Have to Go
    Ex-Trump Strategist Bannon Praises Swedish Party as 'Lesson for the Whole World'
    Alternative for Sweden: New 'Repatriation Party' Aims to 'Reclaim the Nation'
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Alternative for Sweden, Sweden Democrats party, Jeff Ahl, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse