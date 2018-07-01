'League of Leagues in Europe': Salvini Proposes Pan-EU Anti-Migrant Movement

"I think of a league of Leagues in Europe, which unites all the free movements that want to defend their borders and the wellbeing of their children," Salvini said, speaking at a Lega (League) party conference in Pontida, Italy, on Sunday.
"To win we had to unite Italy, now we will have to unite Europe," the deputy prime minister added, stressing that his party had secured its place as the "most populist party" on the continent.
The Lega leader also promised to turn the 2019 European Parliament election into a "referendum on the elite, the banks, finance, immigration and job security." It will be a vote on "a Europe without borders … and a Europe that protects its citizens," he said.
The right-wing Lega party had reached a coalition deal with the big-tent Five Star Movement on June 1 following months of negotiations after the elections in March.
Also on Sunday, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party pushed for a stricter immigration policy at its own party congress, promoting a new "Fortress Europe" refugee policy, and naming Salvini, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor ORban as possible allies.
Italy is refusing to allow refugee rescue ships to enter into its ports. On Friday, Salvini promised that the restrictions would last "all summer."
Italy has been one of the countries hit hardest by the wave of migrants and refugees coming to Europe across the Mediterranean from North Africa, with over 600,000 people entering the country since 2014.
All comments
Show new comments (0)