Register
19:59 GMT +301 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    People gather along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a search for victims after a migrant boat capsized, in Al-Beheira, Egypt, September 22, 2016

    Four Arab Nations Refuse to Host EU Reception Centers for Refugees

    © REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102

    Egypt rejected the idea, agreed during a recent EU summit, to ease tensions over migration in the bloc, but praised the German chancellor’s intentions to improve the situation in the refugees’ homelands. Albania, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria have also spoken against disembarkation facilities for refugees on their territories.

    The speaker of Egypt’s Parliament, Ali Abd al-Aal, has objected to the creation of reception centers for migrants on its territory, supported by the EU summit on June 28.

    "EU reception facilities for migrants in Egypt would violate the laws and constitution of our country. The Egyptian law allows in general no establishment of refugee camps," Abd al-Aal, who co-authored the 2014 Egyptian Constitution, told the German newspaper Die Welt.

    According to Abd al-Aal, who is the second man in the country after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, legal migrants can stay in Egypt wherever they want and cannot be forced to stay in certain facilities. He also pointed out that Egyptian legislation rules out the possibility of deporting migrants with residency permits in Egypt if they do not receive asylum in the EU.

    The top Egyptian official stated that his home country had already received 10 million migrants from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Palestine, Sudan, Somalia and other countries. This burdens the Egyptian budget, as all these refugees have a right to health care and education.

    "Our capacities are already fully loaded today. Therefore, it is important that Egypt receives support from Germany and the EU," Abd al-Aal said.

    He supported the refugee policy of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, representing the German Christian Democratic Union, and the G20 “Compact with Africa” plan. According to the parliamentarian, cited by Die Welt, if people in Africa and the Middle East had jobs, food, and prospects, they would not leave their countries.

    "The solution to the problem of migration, in our opinion, is to improve the situation in the countries of origin [for migrants]. Germany has set a good example during its G20 presidency," Abd al-Aal said.

    According to the German broadcast Deutsche Welle, the leaders of Albania, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria have also refused to build reception facilities for refugees crossing their territories on their way to the EU.

    During a summit on June 28, the European Council agreed on several aspects of EU migration policy, including the establishment of "regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with relevant third countries" and controlled centers in the EU member states. The resettlement or relocation of migrants across the bloc is expected to be done on a voluntary basis amid the lack of consensus.

    European countries have been experiencing a severe migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to place migrants earlier registered in other EU countries in special “controlled” centers, the DPA reported Saturday, citing a letter that the chancellor had earlier sent to the leaders of the parties forming her coalition government.

    READ MORE: Over 10 EU Countries Ready to Help Germany in Deporting Migrants – Reports

    In the letter, Angela Merkel summed up the results of the high-stakes talks in Brussels involving the European Union’s migration policy. According to the document, at least 14 EU countries had assured the German chancellor of their readiness to back her migration policy and contribute to efforts to send migrants back to the countries of their initial registration.

    Related:

    Merkel Agrees With Seehofer on Need to Reduce Migration to EU
    Italy Could Act Against EU States That Don't Respect Migration Deal - Conte
    Kurz Becomes European 'Rock Star' as Merkel Loses Points on Migration Issue
    Over 10 EU Countries Ready to Help Germany in Deporting Migrants – Reports
    EU Leaders Agree on Joint Asylum Centers, Restriction of Migrants’ Moves in Bloc
    Tags:
    refugee crisis, migration centers, EU, Angela Merkel, Germany, EU, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse