Over 40 People Injured After Bus Collided With Ambulance in Germany - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 46 people were injured after a bus carrying children collided with an ambulance in Germany's northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein, the Bild media outlet reported Sunday.

According to the media, the incident occurred on Saturday evening in the city of Lübeck. As a result of the frontal collision, 46 people, including children aged from 10 to 15 years, were injured. Two people were taken to hospital by helicopter.

Some 20 people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The media reported that the bus was carrying children to a summer camp.