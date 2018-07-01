Over 40 People Injured After Bus Collided With Ambulance in Germany - Reports

According to the media, the incident occurred on Saturday evening in the city of Lübeck. As a result of the frontal collision, 46 people, including children aged from 10 to 15 years, were injured. Two people were taken to hospital by helicopter.
Some 20 people were hospitalized with minor injuries.
The media reported that the bus was carrying children to a summer camp.
Bei einem Busunfall nördlich von #Lübeck sind 46 Menschen verletzt worden, darunter hauptsächlich Kinder und Jugendliche. Der Bus war auf dem Weg in ein Feriencamp: https://t.co/iJzxvlBxzj— FAZ.NET (@faznet) July 1, 2018
