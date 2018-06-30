Stockholm Court Justifies Polish Demand for Gas Price Cut From Gazprom - PGNiG

"The Arbitral Tribunal granted PGNiG’s claim and ruled in its partial award that the contractual condition for PGNiG to demand a reduction in the price of the long-term contract under which gas is supplied to Poland by the Russian monopoly Gazprom (the so-called Yamal Contract) had been met. For years, Gazprom has rejected any possibility of such a revision, and as a result, the contract price for PGNiG has significantly exceeded prices on Western European markets," the company's statement read.
READ MORE: Gazprom Has Plan in Place If Denmark Tries to Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
In 2012, the prices were reduced by 10 percent, but in 2015 PGNiG filed a complaint with the Stockholm arbitration court demanding the new reduction of prices from Gazprom in line with the European gas market trends at that time.
All comments
Show new comments (0)