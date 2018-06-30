Register
17:22 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses media representatives as she arrives ahead of a summit at EU headquarters in Brussels on June 24, 2018

    UK, Germany to Continue Cooperation in Security After Brexit - Merkel

    © AFP 2018 / Aris Oikonomou
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany and the United Kingdom will maintain a close partnership in such areas as security and foreign affairs even after Brexit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday.

    "We will continue our close cooperation in the foreign affairs as well as security and defense," Merkel said as quoted in the statement published on the government's website.

    The chancellor added that the United Kingdom and Germany would remain partners in the international arena and interact with each other within NATO and other international organizations.

    READ MORE: Merkel Wants to Send Migrants to Special Centers, Secure EU Borders — Reports

    French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Thibault Camus/Pool
    Macron: 'We Can No Longer Wait' on Brexit
    The statement comes ahead of the upcoming visit of UK Prime Minister Teresa May to Berlin which is expected to take place on Thursday. The sides will focus on United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc.

    Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed May, saying that the EU could no longer wait for Brexit.

    READ MORE: Macron: 'We Can No Longer Wait' on Brexit

    Britain voted to leave the EU in a referendum on June 23 and due to exit the EU on March 29 but talks are stuck on the terms of the withdrawal, as it is still unclear what kind of agreements would regulate the relations between the parts the UK's exit.

    Related:

    British Business Confidents Slides as Brexit Countdown Ticks On
    Macron: 'We Can No Longer Wait' on Brexit
    Political Economy Prof on Brexit: 'EU 27 Are Just Losing Patience With the UK'
    Theresa May Warned Her Leadership is at Stake Over Brexit Performance
    Tags:
    Brexit, Angela Merkel, Theresa May, European Union, Germany, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse