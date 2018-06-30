French Woman Who Married Daesh Terrorist to Spend 7 Years in Prison - Reports

Claire Khacer moved to Syria in 2015 in order to marry a jihadist she met on Facebook, also bringing along her three children, ages 2,8 and 16 to the war-torn country, the BFMTV channel reported.

According to BFMTV, Khacer was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday by a Paris court.

The woman married and divorced the Daesh officer Raqa Oumar Diaw in Syria. She was later arrested by Turkish authorities and subsequently deported back to France. The woman, who converted to Islam at age 17, stated she had considered Diaw to be a low-rank commander, adding that she never had a "political commitment," and always "condemned the jihadist attacks targeting France."

READ MORE: Daesh Increasingly Recruiting From Younger Age Range — Scholar on UK Terror Plot

© AP Photo / Karim Kadim Iraq Executes 12 Daesh Prisoners as ‘Forceful Revenge’ for Slain Captives French police suspected that her ex-husband, who belonged to the Daesh terrorist group, was involved in the torture of prisoners of war and organizing terror attacks in France. He was allegedly eliminated in May 2016.

*Daesh, also known as IS, ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group, banned in Russia