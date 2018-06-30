French Woman Who Married Daesh Terrorist to Spend 7 Years in Prison - Reports

According to BFMTV, Khacer was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday by a Paris court.
The woman married and divorced the Daesh officer Raqa Oumar Diaw in Syria. She was later arrested by Turkish authorities and subsequently deported back to France. The woman, who converted to Islam at age 17, stated she had considered Diaw to be a low-rank commander, adding that she never had a "political commitment," and always "condemned the jihadist attacks targeting France."
*Daesh, also known as IS, ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group, banned in Russia
