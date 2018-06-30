Mass Protest For NHS Funding Held in London (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Londoners are marching to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the National Health Service from 12-2 p.m. local time [11 a.m.-1 p.m. GMT].

The march is part of a bigger movement to influence the government increase funding and staffing for the NHS, as well as a protest against privatization.

Major medical organizations like the British Medical Association and the Royal College of Nursing, as well as trade unions, have organized the event which is expected to attract tens of thousands of marchers.

Social media users have started posting photos and videos from London’s streets.

Absolutely massive crowd now at the #OurNHS70 event.



A good atmosphere too with a positive feeling that Jeremy Hunt and the Tories' plans to privatise the NHS can be defeated. pic.twitter.com/pnUe6B9FOK — The Pileus (@thepileus) 30 июня 2018 г.

Massive crowds are gathering in London’s southern districts.

​One of the major implications of Brexit on the UK's health system is a loss of staff from the European Economic Area (EEA).

The UK media reported in late April that almost 4,000 nurses and midwives from the EEA had left the United Kingdom in 2017, with only 800 arriving.