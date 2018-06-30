Register
    Eritrean refugee pose for a group photo in front of an Italian Financial police aircraft which will take them to Sweden, at Rome's Ciampino airport, Friday, Oct. 9, 2015.

    Sweden to Expand Cross-Border Checks to Airports, Ports From July 2 – Police

    © AP Photo / Andrew Medichini
    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - Sweden is about to expand temporary cross-border control measures, that were introduced in 2015 due to the high influx of migrants, by launching security checks at airports and ports, the country’s police said.

    "Starting from July 2, 2018, temporary border control at internal borders will be expanded to the checks at airports and ports," the police’s statement read.

    Temporary security checks were imposed by a number of Schengen member states due to the high influx of undocumented migrants in 2015.

    In May last year, the European Commission recommended that Sweden, Austria, Denmark and Germany lift their enhanced border controls within six months, and instead strengthen cross-border police cooperation, as well as the joint analysis of threats and cross-border information exchange between member states.

    Photo issued by publishing house Max Strom, thirty-seven-year-old Romanian Maria Grancea begs in a street in Orebro, Sweden
    © AP Photo / Kicki Nilsson/Max Strom
    Skepticism as Sweden Splurges Billions on 'First Ever' Anti-Segregation Plan
    READ MORE: Migrant in Sweden Fined After Exposing Penis to 6-Year-Old

    Due to migration crisis in the EU, leaders of the countries have recently gathered in Brussels to discuss possible outcomes of the problem at the second plenary meeting of the European Council. During the meeting, Greece and Spain have reportedly agreed to take back registered migrants from Germany, while Italy and France have refused to help with the latest wave of refugees despite their strong support of EU migration deal.

    On May 30, the European Parliament condemned the internal border checks in the Schengen Area as they still remain in place in the aforementioned countries. The parliament said that the checks were "unlawful" as well as disproportionate and unnecessary.

