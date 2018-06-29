Himmler's Daughter Worked for Germany's Intelligence Service in 1960s - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany's intelligence agency BND confirmed on Friday that it had employed Gudrun Burwitz, the daughter of high-ranking Nazi Heinrich Himmler, in the early 1960s, the German newspaper Bild reported.

According to the Bild outlet, Burwitz worked at the BND as a secretary.

"BND confirms that Ms. Burwitz worked at the BND for a few years until 1963 using a different name. The timing of her resignation coincided with the changes that occurred in the understanding and handling of employees who were involved in Nazism," head of the BND’s history department Bodo Hechelhammer said in a letter as quoted by the newspaper.

Hechelhammer said the BND was making an exception to its policy of not commenting on current or former employees as part of "a historical analysis."

Burwitz died in May aged 88. According to Bild, she was active in right-wing circles, took part in neo-Nazi rallies and was a member of right-wing extremist organizations.