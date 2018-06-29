Macron: 'We Can No Longer Wait' on Brexit

The statement of the French President came a few days after the British Parliament had declared that Brexit bill had become a law, being signed into law by the monarch.

Previously, Macron reportedly stated that after the UK leaves the bloc, French language to become more important, as the English language won't be so widely represented in Europe.

Britain is expected to leave the EU by the end of March 2019, but London claimed it was seeking for a two-year transition period in order to smooth out the withdrawal, as well as guarantees of a future relationship with the Union.

However, earlier this month the British MPs rejected a proposal, which would have forced Prime Minister Theresa May to negotiate to remain in the European Economic Area and thus continue to participate in the EU single market during Brexit talks.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the EU in a referendum on June 23, 2016. Brexit negotiations between Brussels and London have officially started off in June 2017 and are expected to conclude by end of March 2019.