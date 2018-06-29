Macron: 'We Can No Longer Wait' on Brexit

Previously, Macron reportedly stated that after the UK leaves the bloc, French language to become more important, as the English language won't be so widely represented in Europe.
Britain is expected to leave the EU by the end of March 2019, but London claimed it was seeking for a two-year transition period in order to smooth out the withdrawal, as well as guarantees of a future relationship with the Union.
READ MORE: EU Negotiator Laments 'Little Progress' on Brexit, May Struggles With Trade Plan
The United Kingdom voted to leave the EU in a referendum on June 23, 2016. Brexit negotiations between Brussels and London have officially started off in June 2017 and are expected to conclude by end of March 2019.
All comments
Show new comments (0)