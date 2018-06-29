Register
29 June 2018
    French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 23, 2018

    French President Refuses to Open Migration Centers in France

    PARIS (Sputnik) - France will not open controlled migration centers, as it is not a country of first entry to the European Union, French President Emmanuel Macron said upon arriving at the second plenary meeting of the European Council.

    "France is not the country of the first entry [to the European Union]. Some tried to push us toward this, but I refuse because we should not review our principles and work methods again and again," Macron said, asked if any migration centers would be open in France.

    The French president stressed that rescue at sea was the responsibility of the country in the proximity of those in need of aid.

    Macron noted, however, that the European Union could share the responsibility for the centers, similarly with what is going on with the one on the Greek island of Lesbos.

    Greece and Spain have agreed to take back registered migrants from Germany, according to reports.

    Earlier the same day, French Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau declined to comment on the issue but noted that there was no reason for France to be country of first entry.

    The European Council, which began its session on Thursday, has approved conclusions on migration which envisage the establishment of controlled reception centers for migrants in the European Union.

