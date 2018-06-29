Register
14:00 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sex trafficking shelter

    UK Nurse Who Used Black Magic to Snare Nigerian Sex Slaves in Germany Faces Jail

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Josephine Iyamu's case is the first successful prosecution of its kind in the UK.

    British nurse Josephine Iyamu, 51, has been convicted at Birmingham Crown Court of leading a gang which used "juju" rituals to trick Nigerian women into becoming sex slaves in Germany.

    Her trial, which lasted 10 weeks, heard evidence from one of women she had trafficked from Nigeria to Germany and exploited for prostitution.

    They gave evidence via a video link from Germany, where they are now living in safety, and several other witnesses in Nigeria gave evidence using the same method.

    Madam Sandra

    Iyamu, who was known as Madam Sandra, employed a juju priest to carry out a black magic ritual designed to exert control over the women.

    They were forced to drink blood containing worms, eat chicken hearts, have their skin cut with razor blades and made to take an oath.

    The women all fervently believed their families would suffer dire consequences if they broke the oath because of the magical power of the juju ritual.

    Iyamu and her gang then organized for the women to be trafficked across North Africa, then by boat to Italy, and eventually on to Germany where they were set up in brothels.

    Along the way the women were often raped and saw other migrants drowning or being beaten.

    Iyamu, who was born in Liberia, is the first British national to be convicted under the Modern Slavery Act for an offense which involves victims who have no connection to the UK. 

    Her husband, Efe Ali-Imaghodor, 60, was acquitted of perverting the course of justice.

    Tip-off From Police in Germany City of Trier

    The UK's National Crime Agency began investigating Iyamu in July last year after the German police in the city of Trier pointed to her being the ringleader of the sex trafficking network.

    NCA officers tracked her down to a flat in Bermondsey, south London, where she was working as an agency nurse.

    Despite her modest income she frequently travelled to Europe and had a large home and servants in Benin City in Nigeria.

    The trial heard she fooled young Nigerian women into thinking they would be going to a better life in Europe and charged them up to 38,000 euros (US$44,000) each for the privilege.

    But her accomplices in Germany forced them into prostitution in order to pay off the debt they owed her.

    Iyamu and her husband were arrested in August last year when they arrived at London's Heathrow airport from Lagos.

    Her cellphones were found to have made and received thousands of calls and messages from her victims in Germany.

    Tried To Bribe And Intimidate While In Custody

    NCA Operations Manager, Kay Mellor, said Iyamu tried to trace and intimidate the victims and their families when she was in custody and also tried to bribe law enforcement officers.

    "Josephine Iyamu is a calculated individual who used her apparent status as a rich, powerful and influential lady to intimidate and manipulate vulnerable women," said Ms. Mellor.

    "With zero regard for their safety and wellbeing, she sent them via dangerous routes to Germany and forced them to work in brothels to fund her own lifestyle. To her, these women were not human beings seeking a better life. They were merely a commodity which she could exploit to generate income for herself. I commend the bravery of the five women who came forward and recounted the abuse they suffered. Thanks to them, Iyamu will no longer pose a threat to others," said Ms. Mellor.

    "It is hard to describe how these women had to suffer on their trip to Germany. In every meeting with them it became apparent what anguishes they had to get through and all of them are still suffering," said Mario Lahn, the German police's lead investigator in Trier.

    Iyamu will be sentenced on Wednesday, July 4.

    Related:

    Spanish Police Smash Sex Trafficking Gang Which Used Black Magic on Victims
    India's Monetary Reform Contributes to Reduction of Sex Trafficking
    Daesh Sex Slavery Survivor to Give Voice to Trafficking Victims – Ban Ki-moon
    ‘Harvard of Pimp School’: Milwaukee Exposed as Hotbed of Sex Trafficking
    Tags:
    brothel, Sex Trafficking, prostitution, migrants, Gewerkschaft der Polizei, UK National Crime Agency, Germany, Nigeria, Birmingham, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse