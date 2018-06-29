Register
13:59 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants dance and cheer as they assist at the start of the citizens and solidarity march, in Ventimiglia, an Italian city near the border between Italy and France, on April 30, 2018. Some 60 people, gathered on April 30, 2018 in Ventimiglia at the French and Italian border

    Italy's ANCI Proposes to Engage Migrants in Community Work

    © AFP 2018 / VALERY HACHE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI) head Giacomo Chiappori sent a letter to Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini proposing to involve migrants in community work and to bolster the security of the cities affected by the refugee arrivals.

    "My proposal to the minister is to strengthen control in the city in order to reassure citizens. And those who live in the reception center should get up in the morning, and do community works from 9 to 13. They cannot be idle from morning till night. If these people take care of parks and lawns, for example, and if the citizens feel safe, it will be a different story. We are Catholics, not racists," the official told Sputnik in an interview.

    Chiappori added that he has not yet received an answer to his letter. The official is also concerned with the problem of new arrivals who are coming back to Italy after France closed its borders. According to Chiappori, France does not fulfill its obligations on migration and sends refugees back to Italy.

    "Some of the migrants wait for the chance to cross the French border; meanwhile they do nothing for the whole day, idling away with their earphones and backpacks in the city which already has serious problems. Almost every day, residents ask me, as a mayor [of Diano Marina], why we pay them 35 euros a day, while those who have worked all their life for the sake of Italy receive 400-euro pensions. This is the leitmotif of the citizens' mood," Chiappori said.

    The MV Aquarius rescue ship is seen as migrants on are rescued by the SOS Mediterranee organisation during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, September 14, 2017
    © REUTERS / Tony Gentile/File Photo
    France Ready to Accept Migrants From Aquarius Ship Amid Standoff With Italy
    READ MORE: Italy's Salvini: 'Let Libyan Authorities Do Their Work' for Migrants

    The migrant crisis is one of the key topics of the two-day EU summit which is underway in Brussels.

    Italy, which has been on the front line of the refugee arrivals for years, wants concrete measures on migration and might veto the decision of the European Council on the matter if unsatisfied with the results, as the country's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said ahead of the summit.

    Related:

    Italy's Salvini: 'Let Libyan Authorities Do Their Work' for Migrants
    France Ready to Accept Migrants From Aquarius Ship Amid Standoff With Italy
    Italy's Refusal to Accept Migrants 'a Way to Provoke Reaction From EU' - Analyst
    Malta Refuses to Accept Vessel With Over 600 Migrants After Italy’s Rejection
    Tags:
    work, control, migrants, Matteo Salvini, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse