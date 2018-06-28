Spanish PM Refuses to Negotiate New Referendum on Catalonia’s Independence

"The Spanish government has been very clear over the years on the subject, and this has not changed," Sanchez told journalists, as quoted by the Catalan News agency.
On Wednesday, during his trip to Washington, Torra said he would propose that Sanchez hold a new referendum on the autonomous region’s independence.
A number of activists and several ministers of the former Catalan government were arrested, while several others managed to leave Spain.
On June 2, the new Catalan government, led by Torra, officially took power, thus ending Madrid's direct rule over the region.
