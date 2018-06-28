Theresa May Warned Her Leadership is at Stake Over Brexit Performance

Continuing pressure on Ms. May comes on the heels of a rare victory with royal assent for the EU Withdrawal legislation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has reportedly been warned by her own party members that the pace of Brexit negotiations with the European Union must be sped up significantly as the country counts down to its exit from the bloc in March 2019.

Speaking to the BBC, Mrs. May insisted that both sides of the negotiations, "are keen to continue that work at a faster pace than we have done up till now and certainly we would welcome that."

The latest round of negotiations for a final exit deal will be the last to occur before October, at which time both sides hope to have arrived at a final settlement.

The long contested and fraught bill to withdraw Britain from the legal jurisdiction of the EU has meanwhile received royal assent, passing it into law in a hard-fought victory for the Prime Minister.

Mrs. May has come under mounting pressure in recent weeks, particularly from within the Conservative party and its chief " Remain " supporters over the granting of Parliamentary oversight of the negotiations.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve has publicly challenged the PM by saying he will not follow the government "over a cliff" by supporting what he would consider to be a bad deal with Brussels that cuts too many ties with the Continent.