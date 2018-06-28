Merkel Slams US Tariffs as 'Unlawful'

The European Union has introduced reciprocal tariffs on some US goods in response to import taxes on steel and aluminum imposed by the Trump administration against EU countries.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has branded the US tariffs on steel and aluminum a violation of international law and urged the US to sit down at the negotiating table to discuss how to cease imposing tariffs.

"We regard these tariffs to be unlawful. […] Negotiations with the US are important in order to avoid a further escalation of the trade war. This is in the interest of Europe and many other countries," she said.

READ MORE: Blue Jeans, Bikes & Whiskey: EU Tariffs on 'Iconic' US Goods Come Into Effect

Relations between the US and EU countries have been in a downward spiral since the US introduced harsh 25% and 10% import taxes on steel and aluminum respectively. Many European leaders have slammed them as unlawful and promised to counter them. The EU imposed retaliatory tariffs on some US goods, such as jeans, motorbikes, cigars and whiskey on June 22.