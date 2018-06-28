Register
19:12 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Helsinki

    Finland Picked for US-Russia Summit as Experienced Host Nation - Lawmaker

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 40

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Helsinki has been chosen as a venue for the upcoming meeting between the Russian President and his US counterpart since Finland is known for having a lot of experience in holding such high-level summits, and it is able to ensure the required level of security during the meeting, Finnish lawmaker Ilkka Kanerva told Sputnik.

    "It is not only because of the logistics but also because of the advantages that Finland offers in terms of security, practical arrangements. Finland is absolutely one of the most experienced countries to take care of all issues related to the organization of the summit of that scale," Kanerva, who is also the president emeritus of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, said.

    Kanerva praised the fact that Finland would host the summit since it would give the opportunity for Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to meet with both Putin and Trump and to be informed about their summit agreements.

    The lawmaker underlined that the high-level Russian-US summit was "absolutely needed in this geopolitical reality."

    READ MORE: Confirmed: Trump-Putin Summit to Be Held on July 16 in Helsinki

    Earlier in the day, the Kremlin and the White House announced that the two leaders' summit will be held in Helsinki on July 16.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, left, are seen here during a break in a working session at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting
    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Putin-Trump Summit Agreed, Date and Place to be Announced on Thursday - Kremlin Aide
    Helsinki officially offered its assistance in holding the Trump-Putin summit on Wednesday after media reports emerged suggesting that the Finnish capital was considered as a venue for the high-level meeting.

    Helsinki has hosted many high-level meetings in the past. One of the most known summits, the 1975 Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe, resulted in the signing of the so-called Helsinki Accords — the declaration aimed at defusing tensions between the Soviet Union and the West.

    The two presidents met for the last time for brief talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit in November. Putin and Trump also met in July 2017 during the G20 summit.

    Related:

    Confirmed: Trump-Putin Summit to Be Held on July 16 in Helsinki
    Putin: Nearly 30 Aircraft, 1,140 Troops Withdrawn from Syria Over Past Days
    Bolton Jokes About Putin's Being 'On Time' for Kremlin Meeting
    Trump Says Will Meet Putin Around Time of His Trip to Europe - Reports
    Tags:
    meeting, OSCE, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Sauli Niinisto, United States, Russia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse