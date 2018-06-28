French Protesters Rally to Decry Macron's Labor, Tax Reforms in Paris (VIDEO)

Mass protests over the French government's unpopular measures have been rocking the country since mid-2017, with students, employees and labor unions from the education, agriculture, prison security, retirement home, railway, aviation and non-profit sectors taking to the streets to vent their anger at the policy.

On Thursday demonstrators are holding a rally in Paris to decry French President Emmanuel Macron’s labor and tax reforms.

The labor code reform, aimed at liberalizing the labor market, simplifying the hiring and firing procedures has triggered a backlash from trade unions, which have called the measure unnecessary and said that it will lead to workers being deprived of their rights. French media have also reported on the government's plans to transform its solidarity tax on wealth (ISF) into a tax on real estate — a move which is considered by the public as benefiting the rich.

