UK Medics Warn About Brexit's Harm to NHS, Urge Public Vote on Deal - Reports

According to the outlet, members of the British Medical Association (BMA) held their annual meeting in Brighton on Wednesday, at which they passed a motion backing the United Kingdom's membership of the European single market and urging the public to have the final word on the terms of the Brexit deal.
"The fact is that the government is woefully underprepared to ensure the United Kingdom’s health and wellbeing is secure in time for the self-imposed deadline of 29 March 2019. Brexit is bad for Britain’s health. Let’s put that on the side of a big red bus and once we have made that clear, the public should vote on the deal," Dr William Sapwell said, as quoted by the newspaper.
According to The Guardian, doctors said Brexit was "a disastrous act of national self-harm" and would cause serious problems in NHS staff recruitment.
"Instead of the 350 million pounds [$458 million] a week for the NHS we were promised by the Brexiters, we have had cuts and closures as the NHS loses staff and struggles with budgets that are limited by the Brexit economic squeeze," Dr Paul Williams said, as quoted by The Guardian.
The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016. The Brexit negotiations officially kicked off in June 2017 and are expected to be completed by the end of March 2019.
