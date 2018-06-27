Register
19:16 GMT +327 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A worker clears silt and debris from a road in Cockermouth, northern England, on December 7, 2015 as the clean up starts following heavy flooding in the town caused by Storm Desmond

    Shadowy UK Local Business Groups Subvert Local Democracy and Prevent Protest

    © AFP 2018 / PAUL ELLIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An obscure series of incidents in a small English town has highlighted how unelected, unaccountable and largely unheard of business lobby groups can prevent legitimate political action large and small.

    In May 2017, a month prior to the General Election, Letchworth's 'Business Improvement District' (BID) structure — an unelected and unaccountable body — voted at a board meeting to bar political parties and/or campaign groups from setting up stalls in the town's center. The move was undertaken as "securing political balance was proving to be a challenge", and was said to "ensure equal representation for political parties" — by oxymoronically precluding any and all of them from campaigning activities in key public places.

    Anti-Islam groups have organized a protest in Dudley, England, opposing plans to build a new mosque in town and claiming that mosques in the United Kingdom are responsible for spreading extremist views, RT reports
    © Flickr/ Rude Cech
    Anti-Islam groups have organized a protest in Dudley, England, opposing plans to build a new mosque in town and claiming that mosques in the United Kingdom are responsible for spreading extremist views, RT reports
    The underlying implication — that too many parties, or an inequitable distribution thereof, were campaigning in Letchworth town center — was summarily invalidated when it took Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Green party over a year to become aware of the ban. Outcry from party activists and media outlets both local and national in May 2018 prompted the BID to reverse the ban. In explaining the volte-face, a BID spokesperson said the move was "in line with [our] interest to support a wider and more balanced representation of political parties in town center spaces."

    "It was agreed by the board all legitimate political parties would have the opportunity to once again book space to promote their party in the town centre. The decision has already produced a positive outcome, with discussions taking place between the BID and parties looking to rebook space," they added.

    Absent from the statement was any account of what responsibility any BID has for "securing political balance", how this responsibility was granted and why — and most importantly, what power the BID had to ban political activity in any space in the first place.

    BIDding War?

    BIDs were created in the UK in 2004 — as of February 2017, 270 were in operation across in the country. They are officially defined as "business-led organizations in a geographical area in which local businesses have voted to invest together to improve their environment". Funded by "a mandatory levy on all eligible businesses", they provide "additional or improved services, identified by the local businesses" — such as extra safety, cleaning or environmental measures.

    While no mention is made in official literature of BIDs' potential political powers, the Letchworth case amply underlines that such a capacity exists — and the ability of an unelected, unaccountable body run by and for businesses to end political campaigning in a political area, perhaps purely because it may disrupt commercial activities even slightly, may well be extremely troubling to UK citizens.

    Protest against UK security industry summit, London
    © Sputnik / Vin Sharma
    Protest against UK security industry summit, London
    However, there are numerous other issues plaguing BIDs, rarely acknowledged by journalists outside highly provincial papers. For instance, in November 2017 the BID in Penzance, Cornwall came under significant fire from frustrated traders, who said the scheme had fallen miserably short in its stated objective over the course of its two-and-a-half-year existence. Speaking to local media, local photography shop owner Oliver Hawker said he wished to "blow his brains out" over his frustration with the BID.

    "The BID has failed our town. Communication has always been terrible with them. They and the council pay gross amounts of money on schemes that do not work. It's just wrong, so many people think the same. It's just a scheme where traders are forced to pay two percent on top of their rates into a pot supposed to improve the trading environment for businesses in the town. Even those who didn't vote for the scheme have to pay under threat of bailiffs. In the years it's been running it has raked in almost £500,000 (US$658,000). Can you see where it has been spent?" he explained.

    The dual issues of traders who don't support the scheme being forced to pay, and payment being fiercely enforced by state-backed bailiffs, were themselves highlighted August 2016 in Newcastle when 189 local traders refused to pay, with some stating the associated levy was not worthwhile.  Moreover, many were concerned that the sum had to be paid in one go, not spread out in instalments — and many of the schemes spearheaded by BID, intended to boost revenues for local businesses, had in fact caused some traders to lose income.

    Local Unaccountability

    In all, BIDs are funded by businesses both willing and unwilling to the tune of hundreds of millions every year by around 100,000 businesses — but no indication is given to ostensible beneficiaries or the public about what the funds are spent on, or what if any benefit they provide.

    Despite being established by Parliament, they are not subject to transparency and accountability requirements generally applicable to any other public bodies. BIDs' own members are only afforded access to internal accounting data if they sign a confidentiality clause, and many business owners who have signed such documents have still failed to receive the information they seek. In essence, even if concerned individuals are allowed to see their BID's accounts, they face prosecution for discussing its contents. Average British citizens simply have no means of accessing them whatsoever.

    Demonstrators wear masks depicting Prime Minister David Cameron and Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne whilst holding placards as they march through the streets of Manchester in protest against the British Conservative government, on the first day of the annual Conservative party conference in Manchester, north west England, on October 4, 2015.
    © AFP 2018 / LEON NEAL
    Demonstrators wear masks depicting Prime Minister David Cameron and Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne whilst holding placards as they march through the streets of Manchester in protest against the British Conservative government, on the first day of the annual Conservative party conference in Manchester, north west England, on October 4, 2015.
    Opposition to BIDs is not isolated to select numbers of businesses in certain areas — many towns that initially adopted them opted against renewal when their BIDs' five-year term came to an end, the first being Keswick in 2011. Despite this, the UK government remains committed to their maintenance — as a result, they are destined for the foreseeable future to remain yet another means of local authorities clamping down on political activity, along with Public Space Protection Orders, introduced in 2014. The provision in theory gives councils significant scope to tackle issues such as anti-social behavior, but they have frequently been used to prevent events such as protests and leafleting from taking place in prominent areas of the UK.

    Related:

    Saudi Crown Prince’s Visit to UK Met with Protests (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    About 70 People Arrested in UK During Protests Against Major Arms Fair - NGO
    Calls for Calm as Protests Erupt After Man Shot Dead by UK Police
    UK Police Arrest 19 People in Connection With Black Lives Matter Protests
    Tags:
    political activism, free speech, protests, crackdown, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse