Register
20:18 GMT +327 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square during a Unite for Europe march, in central London, Britain

    Brexit Divorce Could Cost Over £10 Billion More Than Estimated – MP Committee

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    3 0 0

    The direct cost of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU) has been a topic of debate even prior to the Brexit referendum in 2016, and the issue is seemingly once again creeping into the limelight after a parliamentary committee issued a warning.

    The Public Account’s Committee (PAC) warned on Tuesday that Britain could ultimately pay up to £50 billion (almost $66 billion at the current GBP/USD exchange rate) to the EU as its financial settlement for withdrawing from the trading bloc, The Evening Standard reported.

    READ MORE: No Deal Brexit 'Devastating' for UK, May 'More Hostage Than Leader' – Tony Blair

    Earlier estimates of the UK’s divorce bill by the Treasury failed to consider all payments and obligations to EU projects, such as a £3 billion payment to the European Development Fund, the committee said.

    Therefore, Britain could end up paying significantly more than previously thought, at the expense of taxpayers.  

    The Treasury’s official estimate put the direct cost of Brexit – not taking into account restricted post-Brexit trading conditions or economic shocks – at £35-£39 billion.  

    Although the government will gain some money as a result of leaving the union, MPs and the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) have said there will still be a sizeable net loss, contradicting UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s claim that they’ll be money left over, which could be spent on public services.

    BBrexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    CC BY 2.0 / muffinn / Brexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    UK Liable to Pay 'Brexit Bill' Even Without Deal With EU – National Audit Office
    Britain’s financial settlement to the EU was agreed towards the end of 2017, after intense negotiations with Brussels. A few months later, a draft deal was agreed, showing progress on a number of key matters, including the rights of EU citizens in the UK post-Brexit.

    Despite the government suffering a string of defeats to its EU Withdrawal Bill in parliament, progress is slowly being made, though PM May remains at risk of a rebellion by cabals and factions inside the Tory party.

    READ MORE: UK Car Industry Seeks to Remain in EU Customs Union as Investment Halves

    Related:

    No Deal Brexit 'Devastating' for UK, May 'More Hostage Than Leader' – Tony Blair
    Heathrow Airport's Operator to Relocate HQ From Oxford to Amsterdam Over Brexit
    London 'Delighted With Excellent Progress' on Brexit - UK Minister
    Over 45% of EU's Leading Businesses Cut Investment in UK Ahead of Brexit - Poll
    Tags:
    bloc, trade, Brexit, UK Government, Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), European Union, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Football Beauties From Across the Globe Enjoying World Cup Matches
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse