UK Rally to Launch Inflatable Orange 'Baby With Malevolent Face' for Trump Visit

Anti-Trump activists in the UK want to make sure everybody knows — and in this case sees — what they think of the US President.

More than 7,000 people have signed a petition, called Let Baby Trump Fly, calling for a giant blimp to be allowed to fly over Parliament Square during Mr. Trump's visit in July.

The initiative to get the six meter-high inflatable figure up in the London air has already raised 10,635 pounds ($14,055).

Wow! Tremendous win for #TrumpBaby supporters! This is BIG news that nobody saw happening — I am going on a World Tour! Wherever little Donald goes, I will be close behind. There is so much good to do, the world needs #TrumpBaby! https://t.co/aZXE1uREl0? pic.twitter.com/3rkd21GMhL — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) June 27, 2018​

"We want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him," the organizers said on the crowdfunding page.

However, the organizers's request to launch the giant blimp have been rejected by London authorities.

"Unfortunately, we need the Mayor of London's permission to be able to fly Trump Baby from Parliament Square — and Sadiq's team at City Hall have told us that flying Trump Baby does not qualify as a 'protest'. They are insisting that the only form of protest that is legally allowable on their land is "a gathering of people, with banners and placards."

Sun's out guns out pic.twitter.com/js2aVp2iid — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) June 26, 2018​

Mr. Trump's visit in the UK is set for July 13-15, during which he will attend a dinner at Blenheim Palace, a meeting with the UK Prime Minister at Chequers, a reception with the Queen at Windsor Castle. Finally, Mr. Trump is expected to travel to his Turnberry golf course in Scotland before heading home.

