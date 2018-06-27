Register
27 June 2018
    Migrants wait for registration at the Hesse state Initial Reception Center in Giessen, Germany, Wednesday Dec. 2, 2015.

    Tense Situation Over Migrants, "Waiting to See" on New Elections - German SPD

    © AP Photo / Boris Roessler
    Europe
    After four hours of talks between Merkel and her Christian-democratic and conservative political party (CSU) and Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), late on June 26, lawmakers failed to resolve a row over the migrant policy threatening the coalition.

    "On all questions, including on migrant policy, we have a very tense situation in the coalition…It is unsatisfactory that this week we are at a standstill and it is unclear what will happen," leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Andrea Nahles said.

    When asked about preparing for new elections, she said: "I don't know. To be honest with you, we are waiting to see."

    CSU parliamentary leader Alexander Dobrindt said he would not give Chancellor Angela Merkel more time to search for a European solution in order to reorganize asylum policy.

    Conflict in the CDU/CSU alliance has come to the fore over the issue of migration.

    READ MORE: German President Criticizes CDU/CSU Alliance for Conflict on Migration Issue

    In this March 12, 2018 photo, from left, Olaf Scholz, acting chairman of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, and the chairman of the German Christian Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer, arrive for a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn, file
    Seehofer Threatens Merkel With Turning Asylum Seekers Away Ahead of EU Summit
    German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who is also the leader of CSU, proposed turning migrants away at the German border if they had already been refused asylum, or had applied for asylum in another EU country.

    On June 18, Seehofer gave Merkel two weeks to find a European solution to end an influx of asylum seekers, otherwise, he would order border police to turn back migrants.

    The SPD has already started preparing for possible new Bundestag elections amid the conflict in the alliance of Bavaria's CSU and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU.

    Earlier in March, the SPD accepted to form a coalition with CDU/CSU, when all the parties saw the number of their seats in Bundestag go down in the last parliamentary elections in September, while the Alternative for Germany (AfD) became the third largest force in the German parliament with 94 seats out of 709.

    migrants, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Christian Social Union (CSU), Angela Merkel, Germany
