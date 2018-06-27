UK Trade Union Underground Workers Strike to Coincide with Trump’s Visit Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) on Tuesday announced a walkout over poor working conditions by the London Underground (LU) Piccadilly Line staff, which will coincide with US President Donald Trump’s visit to the country on July 13.

"TUBE UNION RMT confirmed today that driver members on the Piccadilly Line will be striking over a series of attacks on working conditions and staffing levels that have turned the line into a pressure cooker. RMT members will strike between 21.00 hours on Wednesday 11th July and 01.00 hours on Saturday 14th July 2018," the statement read.

The dispute between RMT and the LU management also concerned the latter’s failure to tackle ageing of the Piccadilly Line staff, and the repeated violations of bilateral agreements which had undermined the relations between the LU and its employees, the document added.

According to the RMT, around 500,000 people use the Piccadilly Line daily. The line is a vital route that connects London and Heathrow Airport.

Trump's July trip to the United Kingdom will be his first official visit to the country since coming into office in early 2017. Trump’s visit was repeatedly delayed over opposition against it on the part of some UK officials and the public.