Moscow Takes Measures to Ensure Security Amid NATO Drills in Baltics – Official

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Moscow has taken all the necessary measures to safeguard its security interests in the light of NATO’s Ramstein Alloy drills in the Baltic airspace, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have already taken all the necessary measures. If a need arises, we will be strengthening our capabilities in this region,” Grushko said

“We disapprove these military activities. Such drills have a detrimental effect on the regional security. It first of all concerns the Baltic region, which used to have been the calmest in military terms over dozens of years,” he said.

Earlier in the day, NATO began its annual Ramstein Alloy drills, which includes air policing exercises, in the airspace of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The exercises are expected to last two days.