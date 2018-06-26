Brexit Bill Becomes Law, Allowing UK to Leave the EU

The Speaker of the UK Parliament's House of Commons chamber has announced the EU Withdrawal Bill - that has undergone hundreds of hours of debate - had been signed into law by the monarch, to cheers from Conservative lawmakers.

"I have to notify the House in accordance with the Royal Assent Act 1967 that her Majesty has signified her royal assent to the following acts… European Union Withdrawal Act 2018," Commons Speaker John Bercow told lawmakers during a session of the house.

On June 21, the House of Lords of the UK Parliament approved the EU Withdrawal Bill, also known as the Brexit Bill, ending months of parliamentary debate on that issue. Following the vote, the Bill was set to receive the so-called Royal Assent to gain the status of a law.

According to the UK Prime Minister Theresa May, passing the Brexit Bill is "a crucial step in delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit — the Brexit people voted for."

The EU Withdrawal Bill enables the implementation of Britain's exit from the European Union by repealing the European Communities Act 1972, the source of European Union law in the UK. Laws by EU institutions won't affect the UK anymore, with the majority of existing EU law becoming domestic UK law.

The document also upholds the Brexit day in British law as March 29, 2019 at 11pm (2300 GMT), defined by the end of the two-year Article 50 withdrawal process.

Since it was introduced in the UK Parliament, the Brexit Bill has undergone more than 250 hours of vigorous debate.

Britain voted to leave the EU in a referendum on June 23, 2016. Brexit negotiations between Brussels and London have officially kicked off in June 2017 and are expected to conclude by end of March 2019.