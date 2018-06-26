Europe Must Respond to Immigration With Common Approach - Spain PM

European states are currently facing a grave political crisis over migration issues, which jeopardizes not only the cohesion of the bloc but also the stability within certain countries.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, speaking at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stated that the EU member states must unite to find a common solution to migration crisis.

Merkel, in her turn, stressed that "there will be no solution for the whole asylum package for all seven directives, by Friday." The same stance she voiced ahead of the informal "mini-summit" on migration held in Brussels last week, noting that pan-European solution on migration cannot be found and thus agreements between separate EU countries are needed.

Migration issue has put Germany on the brink of a political disaster as Merkel has been severely criticized by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the head of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), who gave her a two-week ultimatum to negotiate individual agreements with Germany's immediate neighbors to allow Berlin to turn back refugees who have already been registered in another EU country.

The mass influx of refugees from Africa and the Middle East to the European Union began back in 2015, however, the bloc is still facing serious political divisions over the response to the problem.