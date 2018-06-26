Register
14:14 GMT +326 June 2018
    German Navy sailors surround a boat with more than 100 migrants near the German combat supply ship 'Frankfurt am Main' during EUNAVFOR Med, also known as Operation Sophia, in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, Tuesday, March 29, 2016

    Europe Must Respond to Immigration With Common Approach - Spain PM

    © AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
    Europe
    120

    European states are currently facing a grave political crisis over migration issues, which jeopardizes not only the cohesion of the bloc but also the stability within certain countries.

    Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, speaking at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stated that the EU member states must unite to find a common solution to migration crisis.

    READ MORE: EU Turns Into Scattered Archipelago Failing to Find Migration Solutions — Rome

    Merkel, in her turn, stressed that "there will be no solution for the whole asylum package for all seven directives, by Friday." The same stance she voiced ahead of the informal "mini-summit" on migration held in Brussels last week, noting that pan-European solution on migration cannot be found and thus agreements between separate EU countries are needed.

    French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Thibault Camus/Pool
    Macron Threatens Sanctions Against EU States That Turn Migrants Away
    Migration issue has put Germany on the brink of a political disaster as Merkel has been severely criticized by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the head of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), who gave her a two-week ultimatum to negotiate individual agreements with Germany's immediate neighbors to allow Berlin to turn back refugees who have already been registered in another EU country.

    The mass influx of refugees from Africa and the Middle East to the European Union began back in 2015, however, the bloc is still facing serious political divisions over the response to the problem.

    Tags:
    migration, EU, Germany, Spain
