Europe Must Respond to Immigration With Common Approach - Spain PM

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, speaking at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, stated that the EU member states must unite to find a common solution to migration crisis.
READ MORE: EU Turns Into Scattered Archipelago Failing to Find Migration Solutions — Rome
Merkel, in her turn, stressed that "there will be no solution for the whole asylum package for all seven directives, by Friday." The same stance she voiced ahead of the informal "mini-summit" on migration held in Brussels last week, noting that pan-European solution on migration cannot be found and thus agreements between separate EU countries are needed.
The mass influx of refugees from Africa and the Middle East to the European Union began back in 2015, however, the bloc is still facing serious political divisions over the response to the problem.
All comments
Show new comments (0)