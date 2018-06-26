Police Launch Probe After Van Crashes into Telegraaph Offices in Amsterdam

The vehicle burst after plunging into the building, though no casualties were reported in the incident. The incident is deemed to be a deliberate attack.

The Dutch police have launched an investigation into the van incident in Amsterdam after the vehicle rammed in De Telegraaph newspaper's office at 4 am in the morning.

Firefighters swiftly put out the flame.

De Telegraaf has called the incident, which caused no injuries but badly damaged the building, an apparent "attack". "Everything points to an attack. We won't let ourselves be intimidated", the newspaper's chief editor Paul Jansen said.

The police seem to be sharing De Telegraaph's opinion, calling the incident "deliberate" in a statement issued earlier in the day

De Telegraaf published two surveillance photos showing the Volkswagen van driver fleeing the scence. The alleged perpetrator has presumably run away in a dark colored Audi. The police are now searching for the person who drove the vehicle into the office and the driver of the getaway car.

The incident prompted a harsh remark from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who called it "a slap in the face of the free press and the Dutch democracy."

​The alleged attack was carried out several days after an anti-tank missile at an office block housing a magazine publisher. Following the attack, the police arrested a 41-year-old motorcycle gang member. The motives for Thursday's incident remain unclear.