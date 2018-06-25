Register
19:25 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A migrant, who is part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, reacts on a rescue boat upon arriving at a port in Malaga, Spain August 7, 2017

    Spain Cannot Turn Into 'Europe’s Sea Rescue Organization' – Development Minister

    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MADRID (Sputnik) – The Spanish authorities cannot perform the functions of an EU organization that rescues migrants and asylum seekers at sea, especially not on its own, Spanish Development Minister Jose Luis Abalos said on Monday in the wake of the incident around the Aquarius rescue ship.

    "Spain is trying to consider this [migration] issue from a humanitarian point of view, given the tragedy which these peoples are going through. But turning into a pan-European organization for rescue at sea is another thing. Yes, we have ports – Barcelona, Valencia, Palma – but Spain cannot take this responsibility alone," Abalos said in an interview with the Cadena Ser broadcaster.

    The situation around the Aquarius, which had been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea with hundreds of rescued migrants on board for several days before docking in Spain, attracted the European Union's attention, Abalos continued.

    READ MORE: EU Rejected Proposal to Set Up External Migrant Disembarkation Centers — EC

    The official called for differentiating between an emergency humanitarian situation, like the Aquarius incident, and broader measures to tackle the EU migration crisis.

    Illegal migrants sit on the dock at the Tripoli port after 115 migrants of African origins were rescued by two coast guard boats at sea when their boat started sinking off the Libyan coast on April 11, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Mahmud TURKIA
    Italy's Salvini: 'Let Libyan Authorities Do Their Work' for Migrants
    Speaking about the so-called regional landing platforms, one of the European Union's migration initiatives, which would allow economic migrants to be distinguished quicker than those requiring international protection, Abalos noted that such centers should be "more decent" than existing migrant detention centers in Spain.

    The situation around the Aquarius developed earlier in June when both Italy and Malta refused to allow the vessel, carrying over 600 rescued migrants and asylum-seekers, to dock. After Spain and Corsica expressed readiness to accommodate the ship, the Aquarius started making its way to the Spanish port of Valencia. However, it took days and additional resources to bring the ship to Spain since Valencia was not the safest or closest port of call.

    READ MORE: European Commissioner Backs Sanctions on EU States Denying Asylum to Migrants

    Moreover, media reported on Sunday that Spanish authorities had rescued 569 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Northern Africa.

    Spain has been one of the EU countries that have faced a significant influx of Middle Eastern and Northern African migrants coming to Europe. Since the beginning of this year, 12,155 migrants and asylum seekers entered the country by sea, according to UN figures.

    Related:

    European Commissioner Backs Sanctions on EU States Denying Asylum to Migrants
    Merkel Says Undocumented Migrants Should Have 'No Choice' of Asylum Country
    'No Meat on Board': German NGO Invites Italy's Deputy PM to Banned Migrant Ship
    Tags:
    migrants, EU, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse