Reverse Psychology: FIFA Warning Against Brexit Chants Backfires on Twitter

"I cannot wait to hear the England fans now after being warned not to sing about Brexit," a Twitter user said in response to the news.

Any pro-Brexit chants by English or any for that matter football fans during the World Cup games may trigger sanctions by FIFA.

Supporters of the English squad have been warned against "displaying insulting or political slogans in any form" at the game against Belgium on June 28 in Saransk.

"Of course, there is a risk of some kind of punishment to the FA," a FIFA spokesperson said, as reported by the Daily Telegraph.

England fans are feared to voice anti-European sentiment against Belgium, considered the home of the European Union.

Cases of Brexit-themed chants by the Three Lions fans were recorded in Marseille during the 2016 European Championship.

"F--- off Europe, we're all voting out" song was heard during a series of riots in Marseille. Following the June 23 referendum on UK's membership of the EU, the lyrics were changed to "F--- off Europe, we all voted out."

FFS what next England Fans wouldnt waste their voices…save all the Brexit songs for the German and French games lol — Punkjock1314 (@RobRHC) June 25, 2018​

Why in heaven sake 😡 — Wendy Puerto (@WendyPuerto) June 25, 2018​

The EU's attempts to control know no bounds. — Enoogah_Saiid (@Enoogah_Saiid) June 25, 2018​

Tell them to F—- off and chant even louder. — Irene Young (@Tearene) June 25, 2018​

I cannot wait to hear the England fans now after being warned not to sing about Brexit. I actually might start actively supporting them in the world cup. — Luke (@MAGAluke5) June 25, 2018​

Following England's 6-1 win against Panama, football fans of Alex Southgate's squad took to social media and shortly 'Football Coming Home' started trending on Twitter.

READ MORE: 'Football Coming Home' & 'Yes, We Kane': Twitter Explodes Over England Triumph