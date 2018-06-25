Shooting in France's Montpellier Critically Injures 1 - Reports

According to the media, the incident took place on Monday afternoon. The area was cordoned off by the police, while the victim. A man in his twenties, who was shot several times, was rushed to Montpellier University Hospital.
Meanwhile, the BFMTV broadcaster has reported that there are multiple casualties as a result of the incident.
Coup de feu à la paillade derrière l ancien MC do.Un homme entre la vie et la mort.La police judiciaire est sur place @Midilibre #Montpellier pic.twitter.com/bVLxvcelLk
— R DE HULLESSEN (@RDEHULLESSEN) June 25, 2018
TWEET: Gunshots were heard at the La Paillade area behind the old MC. A man is hovering between life and death. The police are on the scene.
The Franceinfo portal says, citing sources in the police, that the shooting was prompted by a clash between town visitors and residents. "Three people have been shot and one person has been stabbed," the media outlet added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)