Shooting in France's Montpellier Critically Injures 1 - Reports

A man was severely injured in a shooting in the French city of Montpellier, the Midi Libre portal reported Monday.

According to the media, the incident took place on Monday afternoon. The area was cordoned off by the police, while the victim. A man in his twenties, who was shot several times, was rushed to Montpellier University Hospital.

Meanwhile, the BFMTV broadcaster has reported that there are multiple casualties as a result of the incident.

Coup de feu à la paillade derrière l ancien MC do.Un homme entre la vie et la mort.La police judiciaire est sur place @Midilibre #Montpellier pic.twitter.com/bVLxvcelLk — R DE HULLESSEN (@RDEHULLESSEN) June 25, 2018 TWEET: Gunshots were heard at the La Paillade area behind the old MC. A man is hovering between life and death. The police are on the scene.

The Franceinfo portal says, citing sources in the police, that the shooting was prompted by a clash between town visitors and residents. "Three people have been shot and one person has been stabbed," the media outlet added.