16:00 GMT +325 June 2018
    People take photographs as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (not pictured) addresses a speech at the AKP headquarters in Ankara, Turkey June 25, 2018

    Erdogan's Main Opponent Ince Says Accepts Results of Presidential Election

    © REUTERS / Stoyan Nenov
    ANKARA (Sputnik) - The main opponent of reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Muharrem Ince, said on Monday that he had accepted the results of the country's presidential election, even though considered the vote "unfair."

    "If 15 million people supported me today, then I will be soon supported by 30 million people. Mr. Erdogan, do not behave like the head of the party. You are now the president of all citizens of the country. If I became president, I would do so. These were totally unfair elections, but I accept their results," Ince told reporters.

    READ MORE: Putin Congratulates Erdogan on Re-Election as Turkish President — Kremlin

    The politician stressed that he was "not the one to throw mud at the winner after losing," and pledged to draw conclusions for the future.

    "My goal was to get 35 percent. And if you calculate and add up the votes of all opposition parties, you could count on the second round and the victory. But the parties scored less than they had hoped," Ince pointed out.

    With 99.6 percent of the ballots counted, the Nation Alliance, which includes the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Iyi (Good) Party, the Felicity Party (SP), and the Democrat Party (DP), secured 33.96 percent of the vote. The People's Alliance, made up of Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), won 53.65 percent of the vote.

