At Least Four People Injured as Car Hits Crowd Outside Church in Dublin

Four pedestrians have been transported to hospital and the public is asked to avoid the area of the incident.

Four people got injured, two of them critically, after a vehicle struck pedestrians near the Church of the Immaculate Conception in New Road in Clondalkin, suburban town situated not far from Dublin, the RTE broadcaster reported.

The traffic police sais that "the driver of a car fell ill and struck a number of pedestrians," noting that the story is developing.

Dublin Traffic — Gardaí & emergency services are currently dealing with a traffic collision in the grounds of a church at New Road, Clondalkin. It's understood the driver of a car fell ill and struck a number of pedestrians. Further updates will follow. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 25, 2018

According to an alleged eyewitness, the car was driven by a priest who had a heart attack.

The incident that just happened in Clondalkin a few hours ago was because a priest took a heart attack whilst driving into the church yard. It was at my Dads uncles funeral. Hope everyone is ok 😥x — Jo Archbold (@Yo_IM_JO) June 25, 2018

The scene at the Immaculate Conception Church, Clondalkin where a number of people have been injured, including two critically, after being struck by a car. It is being treated as an accident by Gardai pic.twitter.com/3BObtRM2k2 — Robin Schiller (@11SchillRob) June 25, 2018

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

A memorial service, which was due to take place at the church this morning, has now been deferred over the incident.