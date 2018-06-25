Magnitude 5.5 Quake Hits off Greek Coast - USGS

A 5.5-magnitude quake hit off the coast of southern Greece on Monday. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Some people on social media reported that the tremor could also be felt in the south of Italy.
It's been felt in Italy too. In the south. #earthquake #Greece #sisma https://t.co/XZT4k3CVev— Francesca neverajoy (@franca_mente_) June 25, 2018
5⃣3⃣ 🇬🇷 Σεισμός M 5.3, 25/06 08:14, βάθος 10 χλμ, 28 χλμ ΝΔ από Μεθώνη #seismos #σεισμος #uoa — https://t.co/d0GW5NxDV8 pic.twitter.com/3CuvCcPWdV— EQGR (@eqgr) June 25, 2018
Last year, two people on the Greek island of Kos died after a earthquake struck between Greece and Turkey. Multiple people have been injured while roads and buildings on the Turkish coast and Greek islands sustained significant damage.
