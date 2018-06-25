Magnitude 5.5 Quake Hits off Greek Coast - USGS

The earthquake occurred 70 kilometers southwest of the city of Kalamata, the second most populous city of the Peloponnese peninsula, at the depth of 30 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

A 5.5-magnitude quake hit off the coast of southern Greece on Monday. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Some people on social media reported that the tremor could also be felt in the south of Italy.

​

Last year, two people on the Greek island of Kos died after a earthquake struck between Greece and Turkey. Multiple people have been injured while roads and buildings on the Turkish coast and Greek islands sustained significant damage.