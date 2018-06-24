Merkel: Migrants Can't Choose Where to Apply for Asylum

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated on the sidelines of Sunday's informal "mini-summit" on migration in Brussels, which gathered about 16 EU countries, that the FRONTEX mandate might need to be extended.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has voiced the country's views on migration policy, which can become a destructive element on the EU's agenda, putting the union on the brink of a breakup.

The German top official stated, speaking to journalists after the end of the informal summit on migration in Brussels, that there was "a lot of goodwill" to discuss EU disagreements on the issue. She noted that the EU wants European solutions wherever possible, saying that where an EU deal is not applicable, the EU needs bilateral solutions. Merkel mentioned Libya and Turkey as good examples of migration deals with non-EU members. She noted that the union needs such agreements with regional players: the main areas the asylum seekers come from.

Despite criticism of the EU's migration accord with Turkey, Merkel stated that the EU should pay the second tranche within their agreement.

Prior to the meeting, the German chancellor stressed that there cannot be a solution on migration at the summit on Thursday, outlining that the large part of discussions would include the issue of external borders and reducing illegal migration into the EU.

© REUTERS / Eric Vidal EU Turns Into Scattered Archipelago Amid Failure to Find Common Migration Solutions - Rome

The EU is still facing major political disputes over the response to the mass influx of immigrants and refugees which began in 2015. The EU's Eastern European members refuse to accept migrants on a mass scale and rejecting the idea of refugee quotas.

READ MORE: Macron Says EU Faces Crisis Over Migration as Merkel Gives Up Finding Solution

Merkel, in her turn, has recently faced harsh criticism by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the head of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), who stated that she should negotiate individual agreements with Germany's immediate neighbors to allow Berlin to turn back refugees who have already been registered in another EU country until July 1.

READ MORE: Flow of Migrants From N Europe to Germany Up 35% in Jan-Oct 2017 - Reports

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, for his part, said that Vienna, Berlin and Rome plan to jointly grapple with the problem of illegal migration, referring to the fact that migrants often arrived in Austria through Italy and, if unwilling to settle there, then went on to Germany.

READ MORE: Spain Accepts Aquarius Migrant Ship Amid Italy-France Dispute