Register
21:13 GMT +324 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Migrants are seen in a rubber dinghy as they are rescued by the crew of the Mission Lifeline rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, June 21, 2018

    'No Meat on Board': German NGO Invites Italy's Deputy PM to Banned Migrant Ship

    © REUTERS / Hermine Poschmann/Misson-Lifeline/Handout
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Foreign charities and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini have been exchanging jabs, blasting each other on social media, since the NGO’s rescue vessels with migrants aboard were denied docking in Italy.

    Germany charity Mission Lifeline, whose vessel carrying 239 African migrants, which was reportedly rescued in the Mediterranean and denied entry to Italy, has clashed with the country’s prime minister, Matteo Salvini, on social media. The Italian top official, representing the eurosceptic League party, blasted the organization on Facebook, naming the Lifeline, which is now in Maltese waters, “an outlaw ship” and promising to “cut off the business of human traffickers and mobsters." The group fired back on social media.

    The Lifeline, a 32-meter-long rescue ship with migrants on board, had requested entry into an Italian port after it plucked hundreds of EU-bound refugees from two rubber boats off the coast of Libya.

    Even though Italian Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-immigrant League party, warned that the migrants "will only see Italy on a postcard," Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said that the Lifeline would be escorted “to an Italian port to conduct a probe" and that the migrants would be transferred onto Italian coast guard boats. Despite the fact that the Lifeline was flying a Dutch flag, the Netherlands has denied responsibility for the boat, which it says is not registered in the country.

    Apart from the Lifeline, the ships of two NGOs under Spanish and Gibraltarian flags are cruising the Mediterranean on rescue missions, while three charity vessels under foreign flags are docked in Maltese ports, according to Salvini.

    This has increased tensions between Italy, which is pursuing a hard-line policy on immigration, and other European countries over stricter migration control of the migrant influx across the Mediterranean. The recent showdown gained momentum after Italy refused to grant access to the Acquarius rescue vessel carrying almost 630 migrants, allegedly rescued by the German branch of the SOS Mediterranean NGO. The ship was eventually accepted in Spain, supported by France.

    READ MORE: Migrant Boat Row 'Macron's Test' to New Italian Government — Professor

    Amid the row, a non-governmental organization called Salvini a “fascist,” although the tweet was later deleted, and the organization stated that “Salvini is not a fascist of course.” The Italian move was also harshly criticized by France and other EU states, slamming Rome for being irresponsible.

    An emergency "mini-summit" is being held in Brussels on June 24 to discuss the immigration issue ahead of an EU summit scheduled later this month.
    According to the UN, over 1,000 migrants have died in the Mediterranean this year, with at least 220 drowning off the Libyan coast within the past two days.

    Related:

    Carpe Diem: Italy Moves to Seize Two German NGO-Run Migrant Rescue Ships
    Migrant Boat Row 'Macron's Test' to New Italian Government - Professor
    Italy's Deputy PM Slams NGO For Calling Him Fascist For Banning Migrant Ships
    Spain Accepts Aquarius Migrant Ship Amid Italy-France Dispute
    Italian PM Confirms Meeting With Macron Amid Spike in Tensions Over Migrants
    Italian PM Demands France's Apology, Economy Min Cancels Visit Amid Migrant Row
    Italy Denies Entry to Another Migrant Rescue Ship - Interior Minister
    Tags:
    human traffickers, people smugglers, migration crisis, row, refugee crisis, EU, NGO, Matteo Salvini, Italy, Africa, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Socotra Island, Yemen
    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse