Blast in Wuppertal, Germany Leaves 25 People Injured - Police (VIDEO)

Following an explosion that left over two dozen people injured, police are still investigating the cause of the blast.

According to the German police, 25 people were injured, at least four of them critically, in an explosion that destroyed a building in the German city of Wuppertal.

Police haven't rule out that there were still people in the wreckage. Emergency services tried to stabilize the building to prevent it from falling down.

The cause of the explosion is still unclear; an investigation is underway.

A video which has recently emerged online shows firefighters battling the blaze which erupted after the explosion. Some people managed to get out themselves, while others needed the assistance of firefighters and rescue ladders.