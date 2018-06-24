Register
12:41 GMT +324 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Gavin Williamson walks down Whitehall in Westminster, London, June 6, 2018

    UK Defense Secretary Reportedly Threatening to Dethrone May Over Budget Row

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Theresa May's alleged refusal to give some extra cash to the military comes shortly after she spearheaded a massive boost in health care funding. The NHS spending surge means there's no money left for defense, which apparently upset the UK defense chief.

    UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has reportedly tried to bully the PM into boosting military spending by £20 billion (over $26 billion), threatening that Tory MPs would vote down the next budget if she fails to put money on the table.

    Williamson is said to have asked Theresa May for a budget increase for the Ministry of Defense. His request was apparently denied as the PM questioned whether the country had to be a "tier one" military power.

    READ MORE: UK Has Failed to Eliminate Deficit Despite Cuts to NHS, Police – Labour Official

    "I made her — and I can break her," Williamson claimed following the meeting, according to a source cited by Daily Mail.

    A Williamson ally stressed that the defense secretary was May's strongest supporter. "But there's a strong feeling No 10 and No 11 are both failing to recognize the threats we face," the source said as quoted by the media outlet.

    An NHS sign is pictured at St Thomas' Hospital in front of the Big Ben clock face and the Elizabeth Tower on January 13, 2017 in London.
    © AFP 2018 / Isabel Infantes
    'It's Not Child's Birthday': Professor on May's Drive for NHS Budget Rise

    The news about the clash came in the wake of Theresa May's recent announcement that the government would inject an extra £20 billion into the National Health Service (NHS) every year by 2023.

    Earlier this week, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond warned the ministers that the NHS cash boost means there is no more money for other policies.

    The UK government has been allegedly facing pressure from Washington, which urges it to increase its financial contributions to NATO. Shortly after the report emerged in the media, the Commons Defense Committee asked the UK officials to raise the military spending benchmark, which now stands at nearly 2 percent, to 3 percent of GDP, its level at the end of the Cold War.

    Related:

    'Dodgy Mickey Mouse Figures': Opposition on Theresa May's Brexit NHS Dividends
    UK NHS Must End ‘White Privilege', Tackle Ethnic Diversity - Trust Chief
    Top 5 Facts to Know About UK Defense Minister Gavin Williamson
    Tags:
    spending, budget, military, National Health Service (NHS), Gavin Williamson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse