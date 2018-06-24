Italian Deputy PM Slams 'Arrogant' Macron Over Migrant Row Ahead of EU Summit

About 16 EU countries are expected to take part in Sunday's informal "mini-summit" on migration in Brussels, which will be chaired by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

In a statement on Saturday, Italy's Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini recalled that in the past four years, Italy has faced 650,000 arrivals by sea, with 430,000 asylum requests.

He added that the country currently hosts 170,000 "alleged refugees" at an overall annual cost of 5 billion euros (5.8 billion dollars).

"If for the arrogant President Macron this is not a problem, we invite him to stop insulting and show instead some concrete generosity by opening up France's many ports and letting children, men and women through at Ventimiglia," Salvini said, referring to an Italian town on the French border.

He was echoed by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, who wrote on his Facebook page that "Italy indeed faces a migration emergency and it's partly because France keeps pushing people back at the border."

"Macron risks making his country Italy's No.1 enemy in this emergency situation," Di Maio pointed out.

Their remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that "Europe is not experiencing a migration crisis of the same magnitude as the one it experienced in 2015."

"A country like Italy has not at all the same migratory pressure as last year. […] The crisis we are experiencing today in Europe is a political crisis," he added.

EU's 'Mini-Summit' on Migration

Later on Sunday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will chair the EU's "mini-summit" on asylum and migration in Brussels, an event that will come ahead of next week's European Council summit.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that the so-called Visegrad Group (V4), which includes Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, would boycott Sunday's summit which the V4 insists should be organized by the European Council, not the European Commission.

According to Orban, the Visegrad Group favors the idea of screening centers outside the EU where asylum-seekers could present their requests for protection.

Hungary has repeatedly called for the creation of such centers in Africa, with the new Italian government signaling its support for the idea.

EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos rejected the proposal, describing it as a "Guantanamo Bay for migrants" which he said comes "against our European values."

EU Countries at Odds Over Migration

The EU is still facing major political divisions over the response of member countries to the mass influx of immigrants and refugees which began in 2015.

The EU's Eastern European members are refusing to accept migrants on a mass scale and balking at the idea of refugee quotas.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has been criticized by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the head of Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), who gave her until July 1 to negotiate individual agreements with Germany's immediate neighbors to allow Berlin to turn back refugees who have already been registered in another EU country.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, for his part, said that Vienna, Berlin and Rome plan to jointly grapple with the problem of illegal migration, referring to the fact that migrants often arrived in Austria through Italy and, if unwilling to settle there, then went on to Germany.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in turn announced that his country is unable to take all the refugees in and refused to address the issue of migrants' secondary movements until the pressure on Italy, as the country most exposed to migrant arrivals, was resolved.

Earlier, Italy's new government was engaged in a row with France after turning back the Aquarius migrant boat, prompting harsh criticism from Paris, as well as several human rights organizations. After Conte's meeting with Macron, the parties announced that the dispute was over and that they will try to find a new way to deal with the issue.