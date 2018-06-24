Hundreds Rally in Belfast to Protest Far-Right March - Reports (VIDEO)

Hundreds of people gathered in Belfast protesting against the "UK Freedom March" held in the capital of Northern Ireland that gathered together representatives of different groups, including the far-right ones, local media reported.

The Irish Times media outlet reported Saturday that hundreds of people came to the Belfast City Hall in order to partake in a rally against the march.

​According to the news portal, participants of the counter-rally chanted anti-Nazi slogans and carried anti-racism and pro-migration banners.

On Saturday, about 100 people participated in the "UK Freedom March". The demonstration gathered together representatives of different movements including the Generation Identity that promoted far-right ideas and opposed migration.

VID: Footage of pro-Brexit protesters and UKIP leader Gerard Batten marching on Westminster to counter the demonstration taking place by many thousands of Remainers in London today. #UKFreedomMarch #PeoplesMarchVote #PeoplesVoteMarch #PeoplesMarch #Brexit pic.twitter.com/ngR8Kn0F5G — Urban Pictures UK (@Urban_Pictures) 23 июня 2018 г.

Local police exerted efforts to separate two crowds of people, however minor incidents, such as the use of smoke bombs by the demonstrators had taken place, the newspaper added.