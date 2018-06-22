Register
23:05 GMT +322 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Dassault Rafale fighter jet

    France, Germany Set to Cooperate on Next-Generation ‘Superfighter’ Jet

    © AFP 2018 / MIGUEL MEDINA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    France and Germany solidified a future partnership in defense strategy Tuesday to jointly build a fighter aircraft to replace Germany’s Eurofighters and France’s Rafale aircraft.

    On June 19, the two European nations signed an agreement to produce a "superfighter" that will be available to enter service in the middle of the 21st century, Popular Mechanics reports.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks during the closing news conference following the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    'Ill-Advised Policy': Turkish President Slams US Move to Block F-35 Sale

    France will spearhead efforts to design and build the aircraft, which has yet to be named, while Germany will take an advanced role in financing the project, according to the report. Few other details exist about what kind of characteristics the aircraft will possess.

    The French Defense Ministry said on June 19 it would be taking the lead on the "development" of the new aircraft, Reuters reported. The situation places the company Dassault in an advantageous position to "take charge" of project management duties for the plane, the news outlet said.

    "Developing a future multi-role combat aircraft for France and Germany integrated in a weapons system network is a major issue for Europe's strategic autonomy," Dassault chief executive officer Eric Trappier said Tuesday.

    France has a more developed aerospace sector than Germany, while KMW's Leopard-series tanks have been advertised as the world's most powerful tank, resulting in a situation where each country's comparative advantage in producing certain types of military equipment arguably leaves both better off.

    Israel to buy about 100 state-of-the-art F-35 Joint Strike Fighter warplanes from the United States
    © AP Photo / Northrop Grumman
    Senate Ban on F-35 Sale to Turkey Blow to Most Expensive US Jet Program – German Media

    It's worth noting, though, that an alarming amount of Germany's current military equipment is frequently reported to be inoperable: a German defense ministry study found in February that just nine of Germany's Leopard 2 tanks are combat-ready for NATO's rapid deployment force.

    Under a separate agreement that dates back to 2015, Germany's Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and French company Nexter Systems will develop and manufacture a new generation of Leopard 3 main battle tanks, seeing as the current Leopard 2 tanks in the German Bundeswehr have a 50-year service life set to expire in 2030.

    Related:

    Dassault Begins Process to Offset Largest Ever FDI in Indian Defense
    India to Purchase 36 Dassault Rafale Stealth Fighter Jets from France
    India's Deal for 36 Dassault Rafale Stealth Fighter Jets Reaches Final Phase
    France's Dassault Offers Russia Tools to Build Own 'Mistral'
    Airbus to Dispose of Remaining Stake in Dassault Aviation
    Tags:
    France, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok